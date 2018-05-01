Reporting and Contracts Engineer

Company Orion Group

Location Qatar

About the Role:

Accountabilities

Ensure awareness of and compliance with HSE rules and regulations; promoting and encouraging safety culture to subordinates and contractors.

Efficiently manage all activities pertaining to administration of contracts for Engineering & Construction department.

Responsible for leading the preparation, analysis, negotiation, and monitoring of contracts that involve the acquisition of goods and/or services in line with organizational strategic objectives, targets and plans.Monitoring and performance reporting of Engineering and Construction activities through effective collaboration with Functional Engineering, Operations Discipline Area, Production Optimisation and Engineering and Construction teams.

Reporting Engineer:

Define and develop reporting solutions to support departments business needs.

Collaborate with technical and non-technical stakeholders to determine requirements, estimate level of effort, and implement solutions for data analysis, reporting, and integration of all projects.

Develop and maintain performance reporting tools, processes and presentation formats required for the various purposes and audiences targeted within CLIENT organization

Developing and maintaining the tools required to collect, compile, integrate and summarize information and data related to HSEQ, engineering disciplines activities, cost, planning and progress, QA/QC, Risks, Change Controls, C&P, project organization and governance

Define deliverables that support E&C division overall KPIs and are in line with CLIENT standards and guidelines.

Interacting with all concerned parties to ensure information and data are always accurate and relevant to describe on-going activities, issues & concerns and look ahead

Preparing and submitting E&C division presentation as required for different audiences (COO, ManCom etc.)

Preparation and submission of Performance Reports (Weekly, Monthly, Annual) to Project Leadership team, with responsibility of compiling, analysing and reporting on cost, schedule and other KPIs

Any other ad-hoc report / tasks as directed by Department Head or E&C Manager

Contract Administration:

Create all E&C related service and purchase requisitions and RFQ's for decentralized contracts.

Negotiate terms, conditions and pricing, and ensure they are accurately executed and satisfied for all decentralized contracts

Analyze potential risks that contract changes may pose to the organization

Administration of executed contracts of varying values and complexity, confirming the compliance of the contractors / consultants, or taking actions to ensure compliance with, the contract terms and conditions and alignment with agreed business deliverables.

Coordinates the compilation and preparation of all contracts bidding documentation, including bidders list, inquiry, requests for proposal and recommendations for award of contract

Monitors contractor performance, including the reporting and status of contractor and owner deliverables.

Maintains an audit file for each contract which includes original contract, authorized Work Orders, all correspondence to and from the contractor, contract change requests, approved variations, amendments, clarifications, invoices and payments.

Interprets contract provisions to help resolve claims and questions submitted by contractors.

Monitors contractors' compliance with contract requirements ensuring all conditions are satisfied before approval of the final invoice.

Performs contract closing activities as needed.

Ensure that employees understand and comply with company contracts

Track contract spending, invoicing and analyze contracts forecast with an eye toward reducing costs

Take timely required action with an overview of contract approved value and date of expiry of individual contracts.

Focal to E&C to coordinate actions with C&P and legal teams

Serve as a liaison between internal and external parties during contract development and negotiation stages

Work with different levels of personnel within an organization to analyze and solidify an overall contract strategy.

Chair weekly Internal Contracts Committee (ICC) sessions for the department and solely responsible for administration and the functioning of the ICC

Qualification: Engineering background

Demonstrable 10+ years' of experience in major Oil & Gas industry with experience in related field

Good knowledge of SAP usage required.

Self-starter and have a proactive, results-oriented focus while working autonomously

Willingness and capability to assume additional responsibilities, commitment to delivering to stringent deadlines and putting in extra effort in times of high activity

Experience of personnel management, strong interpersonal skills, ability to interact effectively and work with people at all levels in a multicultural organization

Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Contracts Engineer Jobs

