About the Role:

My client, one of the largest Downstream Owner Operators in Houston is looking to bring on a Reliability Engineer ASAP.

Location: Houston, TX (near Pasadena)

Contract: 6 months

Rate: *negociable*

Shift: M-F 8 hour work days

Requirements:

* Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engineering.* 7+ year's downstream experience in refinery/petrochemical with an Owner Operator.* Experience with stationary equipment/fixed equipment.

Daily Responsibilities:

* Develop and approve stationary equipment repair plans, re-rates, and modifications related to expense and capital projects.* Service evaluations per API/ASME or applicable industry guidelines/standards.* Level 1 & 2 evaluations per API-579.* Bolted joint torque calculations and select gaskets for planning.* Troubleshoot stationary equipment issues/review testing and inspections.

