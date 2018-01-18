Company AFW UK

Location Westhill,Aberdeenshire,Scotland

About the Role:

WorleyParsons are looking for a Reliability Engineer to support the Fairfield Dunlin asset project on a contract basis for 12 months in Aberdeen.

Role Overview

To continuously improve maintenance efficiency and costs while meeting the business needs of the Asset through improved equipment reliability and plant uptime, through the accurate use of reliability analysis tools and the appropriate level of predictive and preventative maintenance.

Key Aims and Objectives

Provide support to the maintenance team engineering technical authorities and operating functions by providing engineering solutions to continuously meet the inherent reliability and availability targets of process plant and machinery.

Responsibilities and Duties

* Comply with all Asset and Company HSSE policies and procedures as described in the Safety Management System and contribute to the achievement of all goals.* Analyse maintenance strategies considering costs relating to maintenance, taking account of HSSEQ policies, procedures and processes* Utilise risk management, asset management and life cycle costing tools to enable setting, developing and maintaining policies, procedures and strategies for asset maintenance* Develop and implement robust processes, and procedures that will continuously reduce reactive maintenance requirements, improve equipment reliability, availability and maintenance efficiency through the optimisation of the predictive and preventive maintenance programme as well as deliver training to others in order to drive reliability improvements* Gather and analyse failure data from equipment vendor reports and/or from specific reports generated from the Computerised Maintenance Management System (CMMS) data base, and correlate the data for analysis using the appropriate engineering techniques, principles, and procedures to evaluate equipment performance against applicable industry and company standards* Assist the Asset maintenance engineers in the development of remedial action plans to address failures and defects identified during Root Cause Failure Analysis (RCFA), periodic reliability analysis, and condition and performance monitoring analysis of rotating equipment* Carry out RCM/FMEA studies on critical equipment to ensure current maintenance strategies are fit for purpose in predicting the onset of failure to allow timely intervention to implement remedial actions.* Support the Asset maintenance engineers in the establishment of a prioritised list of critical equipment issues and vulnerabilities so that action plans can be developed to drive continuous reliability improvements* Manage the (RCFA) process in line with documented procedures and lead RCFA's on equipment failures using either the 5 Whys analysis process and/or Apollo Reliability Charting software tool ensuring actions are completed and closed out in the agreed timeframe to prevent reoccurrence* Assist the project engineering team in the evaluation and selection of new equipment ensuring reliability targets, life-cycle costing, maintainability & availability reviews, critical spares and preventative maintenance schedules are established throughout the design phase of the project and ensure implementation into the planned maintenance scheme* Assist the Technical Authorities in scoping and costing equipment repairs and reliability upgrades* Manage the implementation of the condition monitoring analysis program, ensuring compliance with the CM schedule and any resulting recommendations resulting from the analyses is actioned in a timely manner.* Assist Maintenance Supervisors and Technicians in troubleshooting problematic equipment issues* Assist production operations personnel in the assessment of optimal utilisation (duty vs standby equipment), overall equipment effectiveness improvements and other parameters that define operating condition, reliability, availability and asset cost* Keep abreast of and evaluate new industry products, tools and techniques and assess the cost/benefit for application on the installation

Qualifications and Training:

Essential:

* Preferable Engineering Degree in relevant discipline but HNC in an engineering discipline may be acceptable if also have suitable extensive operational experience.* Extensive experience in Oil & Gas industry. Must have held a maintenance engineering / analysis onshore support role for a significant period, and have a proven track record in a similar senior position with a strategy remit.* Specialist knowledge of RCM/FMEA (reliability centred maintenance/Failure Modes & Effects Analysis), RCFA (Root Cause Failure Analysis), critically analysis, reliability analysis, equipment sparing analysis and whole life costing, as applied in operational support roles.

Desirable:

* Apollo Reliability Charting Software Tool training* Training in application of 5-Whys techniques

Relevant experience

Essential:

* Excellent knowledge of maintenance strategy development, tools and techniques* Excellent understanding of industry best maintenance practice and failure rate calculations from work histories* Good knowledge of offshore equipment, systems and associated legislation* Good knowledge of availability and reliability modelling* Strong in data handling, cleansing and manipulation management.* Familiarity with Computerised Maintenance Management systems (CMMS) structures, functionality, processes and reporting techniques* Broad knowledge of maintenance management theories and techniques* Good understanding of Risk Assessment* Experience in an onshore operational support role

