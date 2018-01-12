Regulatory Consultant - Belgium - 6 Months

Company Vivid Resourcing

About the Role:

A global Pharmaceutical client of mine is currently looking for a Regulatory Affairs Consultant to join them on a contract basis at their site in Belgium.

Main Responsibilities:

* Full lifecycle activities (variations, renewals)* International product registrations* Authorising documents* Liaising with Health Authorities

Key Requirements:

* 6+ years Regulatory experience* Product registrations experience for international regions* Lifecycle maintenance* Fluent in English* Excellent communication skills* Excellent interpersonal skills

Vacancy Summary:

Job Type: Contract

Duration: 6 Months

Rate: Negotiable (WFH)

Location: Belgium (2-3 days Remote)

