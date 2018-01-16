Regulatory Compliance Specialist

Company NES Global Talent

Location Cameron

About the Role:

Perform compliance assurance with all pipeline permits and

Maintains and updates pipeline safety programs to ensure continuing compliance with regulations and industry standards

Provides compliance support and technical expertise to regional pipeline operations personnel regarding pipeline safety regulations.

Serves as a liaison with pipeline regulators and represents Tesoro during agency interactions and inspections.

Conducts self-audits of logistics assets to ensure pipeline regulatory compliance and proper risk management methods are in place and functioning properly.

Regulatory Compliance SpecialistPOSITION SUMMARY:Ensures that the company’s pipeline system is operated and maintained in a safe manner and in accordance with federal, state and local regulations and rules. Experienced with FERC and DOT 192, you will assists pipeline field operations with compliance and risk mitigation. Provide expert consultation to engineering and operations personnel on regulatory requirements and works to ensure that operations are conducted within the risk profile of the company.KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:Minimum seven years of experience of FERC focusing on the area of pipeline regulatory compliance DOT 192 and CFR 49Experience interacting with the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Administration (PHMSA)Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.