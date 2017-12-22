Regulatory Affairs Metrology Engineer

Company Fircroft

Location Farnborough,Hampshire,England

About the Role:

The Role:

A metrology engineer is required to assist in timely registration of measuring devices, advise on metrology issues to RA Metrology Supervisor, monitor and track progress and status of Project metrology certification, identify gaps, and provide specialist advice in the field of metrology certification.



The Company:

A leading international Oil & Gas operator



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Minimum of 5 years' experience as an Instrument Engineer or technician either in plant operations or as part of a mega-project.

Excellent organizational skills, knowledge of processes on mega-projects essential, and previous experience with owner/operator an advantage.

Knowledge of Metrology Certification procedures in Kazakhstan or other post-soviet country or willing to learn to fulfil a senior metrology role.

Skills in providing consultancy service related to RoK legislative and technical requirements.

Fluent in Russian & English languages.

Self-directed. Flexible - willing to take on a wide variety of regulatory / permitting related tasks.

Comfortable with multitasking in a fluid work environment.

Strong team player.

Good communication skills.



