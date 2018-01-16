Recruitment Specialist

About the Role:
The Role:
Purpose:
Assist in creating a job application that will attract job candidates who are qualified for the job.
Principal Accountabilities:
* Assists the HR Manager for preparing Manpower Plan
* Prepare and take approval on Job Requisition Form received from Department Heads to create vacant positions
* Responsible for sourcing suitable candidates for available positions and identifying suitable recruitment channels.
* Coordinate with local and overseas recruitment agencies to fill vacancies.
* Coordinating with the recruitment agents all over the location with the status of the visa processing.
* Maintains an active and organized data bank of applicants for various positions.
* Screens applicants for basic compliance with position qualifications, experience and knowledge
* Summarizes CVs for easier evaluation by the departmental heads (Shortlist suitable candidates)
* Meets walk-in applicants, collects and assesses CVs.
* Forwards collected CVs to the concerned departmental heads for evaluation and interviews.
* Schedules interviews and ensure departmental heads give assessment form / interview evaluation form on each candidate.
* Take approval on assessment form / interview evaluation form for each candidate from HR Manager and GM
* Sent Job Offer for the selected candidates and follow-up with the candidates
* Follow-up with the candidates on all hiring documents till joining including visa processing documents.
* Ensure all vacancies are filled with the suitable candidates within the targeted time.
* Generates recruitment related reports.
* Conduct verification of candidate's credentials (qualifications, references, etc.)
* Coordinate the employee induction and orientation process.
Essential Skills / Qualifications:
Degree qualified candidate is desired
Recruitment experience working within a mining company is essential
Desirable Skills / Qualifications:
Degree qualified candidate is desired
Recruitment experience working within a mining company is essential
About Fircroft:
Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.