Recruitment Marketing and Communications Coordinator

WorleyParsons are looking to recruit a Senior Recruitment Marketing Coordinator to be based in our Aberdeen office on a staff basis.

The Marketing Coordinator will take a proactive approach to the continual development and promotion of the Primat brand, and supporting the delivery of Customer recruitment marketing campaigns. To promote a positive safety culture within the Primat business and with our Contractors and Clients.

* Support the ongoing development of the Primat brand and the promotion of relevant value propositions.* Implement the marketing communications strategy, which maximises return from relevant channels.* Responsibility for 'account management' of multiple customers; ensuring their unique needs are met, with high quality delivery achieved within predefined timeframes.* Ensure all administrative activity is accurately recorded and stored in the relevant system.

* Take a proactive approach to brand management to identify opportunities for development or enhancement* Take a lead role in the management of the company website and associated PPC campaigns and the ongoing development of site SEO development to support the wider business objectives* Contribute to the ongoing development and maintenance of the suite of marketing material* Create, and manage delivery of bespoke recruitment marketing/ employer branding campaigns based on thorough research and analysis* Take a lead role in reporting on the efficacy of recruitment marketing tools and channels ensuring delivery of regular high-quality channel reporting and analysis* Provide any other reasonable support, as required, to the Primat or Customer recruitment teams which contributes to the overall business objectives* Conduct regular reviews of available tools and technology to ensure the business continues to explore new branding opportunities, and maximize its potential utilisation of existing ones* Strong team ethic, with a commitment to collaborate with colleagues

* IT Literate* Excellent oral and written communication skills* Accuracy & attention to detail* Capable of working under pressure* Ability to multi-task and prioritise

