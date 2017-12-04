Recruitment Consultant (Engineering)

About the Role:
Carlton have an opportunity for an experienced Recruiter to support our clients with their engineering enquiries.
You will ideally have experience recruiting technical and engineering disciplines within the oil & gas industry and be familiar with both the contract and staff scene.
What we offer:
Opportunity to work with a well known recruitment brand in Aberdeen.
Work with a large portfolio of well established clients ranging from operator to service sectors.
Competitive salary package
On-site car parking
Excellent on-site facilities including gym and restaurant.
Engineering/Technical Recruitment Consultants
Overall Job Purpose
Resourcing of personnel for a wide range of engineering and technical disciplines across a large client base for UK and Overseas staff and contract positions.
Daily Duties/Responsibilities
*Utilise various mediums (electronic databases, specialist publications) to advertise vacancies.
*Search and selection of candidates of all Engineering disciplines.
*Meeting, interviewing and registering Engineering personnel.
*Review and coding of incoming CV's for registration into company database.
*Relationship building with client & candidate.
*Negotiation of packages offered.
*Negotiation of placement fees.
Ideal Candidate
The ideal candidate will have:
*Engineering or technical recruitment experience within the Oil & Gas, Civil, Building, Pharmaceutical or Technical environment/industry.
*Experience of global recruitment best practices.
*Excellent communication skills.
*Excellent Team player