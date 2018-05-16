Company WorleyParsons

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

WorleyParsons is currently looking to recruit a Recruitment Co-ordinator to support in Aberdeen on a permanent basis.

Purpose

The purpose of this role is to support the current team with the recruitment workload to ensure external candidates have a meaningful experience throughout the application process.

Responsible for providing the highest of recruitment administration, reporting and arranging interviews.

Key Responsibilities

* Develop and maintain strong working relationship with external candidates.* Arrange interviews and support with project reporting.* Manage a proactive candidate pipeline for specific functions or disciplines to ensure we are meeting the demands of the business.* Posting and advertising of all live roles on job boards and company website.* Support with pre-screening candidates for recruiters.* Drive and manage the recruitment system to ensure efficiencies.

Experience

* Have the capability to manage fast paced envioment and working to extremely tight deadlines.* Experience solving complex business issues and delivering significant impact as an individual contributor.* A track record of personal accountability, strong work ethic, integrity, and proven organisational skills with attention to detail.* Ability to demstronte stong adminsitrations skills* Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with proven ability to take initiative and build strong, productive relationships.

Qualities and Skills

* Strong team working ethic, including proactive willingness to assist colleagues with greater workloads in onshore and offshore teams and in the wider HR team.* Credibility to represent to business with external customers.

