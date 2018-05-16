About the Role:
WorleyParsons is currently looking to recruit a Recruitment Co-ordinator to support in Aberdeen on a permanent basis.
Purpose
The purpose of this role is to support the current team with the recruitment workload to ensure external candidates have a meaningful experience throughout the application process.
Responsible for providing the highest of recruitment administration, reporting and arranging interviews.
Key Responsibilities
* Develop and maintain strong working relationship with external candidates.
* Arrange interviews and support with project reporting.
* Manage a proactive candidate pipeline for specific functions or disciplines to ensure we are meeting the demands of the business.
* Posting and advertising of all live roles on job boards and company website.
* Support with pre-screening candidates for recruiters.
* Drive and manage the recruitment system to ensure efficiencies.
Experience
* Have the capability to manage fast paced envioment and working to extremely tight deadlines.
* Experience solving complex business issues and delivering significant impact as an individual contributor.
* A track record of personal accountability, strong work ethic, integrity, and proven organisational skills with attention to detail.
* Ability to demstronte stong adminsitrations skills
* Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with proven ability to take initiative and build strong, productive relationships.
Qualities and Skills
* Strong team working ethic, including proactive willingness to assist colleagues with greater workloads in onshore and offshore teams and in the wider HR team.
* Credibility to represent to business with external customers.