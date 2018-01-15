Recruiter II

About the Role:Short term contract Recruiter role supporting the
recruitment for Global Projects and Engineering
function located in Houston. This role will be providing
support to a lead recruiters.
The ideal candidate must be able to function in a high-volume
environment and provide a broad level of recruiting
support. The support will include: sourcing
candidates, identifying top talent, and pre-screening
candidates to meet various staffing requirements.
Assistance with first round phone interviews will also
be required.
ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS: include the following.
Other duties may be assigned. Search for qualified
candidates to meet client needs through the Internet
and various job boards. Contact candidates, screen
resumes to determine match to available positions
daily. Occasionally help setting up interviews and
prepare candidates for the interviewing process.
Build relationships to generate referrals, identify
needs and market candidates to the lead recruiter.
KEY COMEPENTENCIES: Ability to perform each
essential duty satisfactorily. Knowledge of Corporate
policies and procedures. Knowledge of state and
federal laws regarding employment practices. Must
be able to demonstrate above average
communication skills. Ability to demonstrate effective
planning and organizational talent. Must possess a
strong initiative and ability to work in a fast-paced
environment. Capability to demonstrate proficiency in
Technical (Engineering) and Managerial recruitment
and selection techniques. Ability to read and
comprehend instructions, short correspondence, and
memos. Ability to write correspondence. Ability to
effectively present information in one-on-one and
group situations to management and other
employees of the organization. Ability to interact
effectively with all people. Strong knowledge and
experience in Excel, Word Processing and
PowerPoint. Ability to interpret a variety of
instructions furnished in written, oral, diagram or
schedule form.
QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS:
Bachelor’s degree or equivalent.
5+ years’ experience in recruiting
Demonstrated proficiency in Technical (Engineering)
and Managerial recruitment, candidate selection
techniques, heavy sourcing for candidate leads and
excellent candidate stakeholder management.
