Recruiter II

Company NES Global Talent

Location Houston

About the Role:

Job Type Contract

Category HR%2C Recruitment and Training Jobs

Sub_Category HR Administrator Jobs

Salary $20 to $34 Per hour

Job ID 630078

Short term contract Recruiter role supporting therecruitment for Global Projects and Engineeringfunction located in Houston. This role will be providingsupport to a lead recruiters.The ideal candidate must be able to function in a high-volumeenvironment and provide a broad level of recruitingsupport. The support will include: sourcingcandidates, identifying top talent, and pre-screeningcandidates to meet various staffing requirements.Assistance with first round phone interviews will alsobe required.ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS: include the following.Other duties may be assigned. Search for qualifiedcandidates to meet client needs through the Internetand various job boards. Contact candidates, screenresumes to determine match to available positionsdaily. Occasionally help setting up interviews andprepare candidates for the interviewing process.Build relationships to generate referrals, identifyneeds and market candidates to the lead recruiter.KEY COMEPENTENCIES: Ability to perform eachessential duty satisfactorily. Knowledge of Corporatepolicies and procedures. Knowledge of state andfederal laws regarding employment practices. Mustbe able to demonstrate above averagecommunication skills. Ability to demonstrate effectiveplanning and organizational talent. Must possess astrong initiative and ability to work in a fast-pacedenvironment. Capability to demonstrate proficiency inTechnical (Engineering) and Managerial recruitmentand selection techniques. Ability to read andcomprehend instructions, short correspondence, andmemos. Ability to write correspondence. Ability toeffectively present information in one-on-one andgroup situations to management and otheremployees of the organization. Ability to interacteffectively with all people. Strong knowledge andexperience in Excel, Word Processing andPowerPoint. Ability to interpret a variety ofinstructions furnished in written, oral, diagram orschedule form.QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS:Bachelor’s degree or equivalent.5+ years’ experience in recruitingDemonstrated proficiency in Technical (Engineering)and Managerial recruitment, candidate selectiontechniques, heavy sourcing for candidate leads andexcellent candidate stakeholder management.Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.