Recruiter II

Company 
NES Global Talent
Location 
Houston
Posted on 
Monday, January 15, 2018 - 10:21am

About the Role:

Short term contract Recruiter role supporting the

recruitment for Global Projects and Engineering

function located in Houston. This role will be providing

support to a lead recruiters. 

 

The ideal candidate must be able to function in a high-volume

environment and provide a broad level of recruiting

support. The support will include: sourcing

candidates, identifying top talent, and pre-screening

candidates to meet various staffing requirements.

Assistance with first round phone interviews will also

be required.

 

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS: include the following.

Other duties may be assigned. Search for qualified

candidates to meet client needs through the Internet

and various job boards. Contact candidates, screen

resumes to determine match to available positions

daily. Occasionally help setting up interviews and

prepare candidates for the interviewing process.

Build relationships to generate referrals, identify

needs and market candidates to the lead recruiter.

 

KEY COMEPENTENCIES: Ability to perform each

essential duty satisfactorily. Knowledge of Corporate

policies and procedures. Knowledge of state and

federal laws regarding employment practices. Must

be able to demonstrate above average

communication skills. Ability to demonstrate effective

planning and organizational talent. Must possess a

strong initiative and ability to work in a fast-paced

environment. Capability to demonstrate proficiency in

Technical (Engineering) and Managerial recruitment

and selection techniques. Ability to read and

comprehend instructions, short correspondence, and

memos. Ability to write correspondence. Ability to

effectively present information in one-on-one and

group situations to management and other

employees of the organization. Ability to interact

effectively with all people. Strong knowledge and

experience in Excel, Word Processing and

PowerPoint. Ability to interpret a variety of

instructions furnished in written, oral, diagram or

schedule form.

 

QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent.

5+ years’ experience in recruiting

Demonstrated proficiency in Technical (Engineering)

and Managerial recruitment, candidate selection

techniques, heavy sourcing for candidate leads and

excellent candidate stakeholder management.



Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.
Job Type 
Contract
Category 
HR%2C Recruitment and Training Jobs
Sub_Category 
HR Administrator Jobs
Salary 
$20 to $34 Per hour
Apply 
Apply Now
Job ID 
630078