Company Progressive GE

Location Houston

About the Role:

An upstream oil and gas company is currently looking for a recruiter to join their team located in Houston, Texas. This will be a contract position with the potential to extend. This is a contract recruiter role supporting the recruitment for its global projects and engineering functions.

This role will be providing support to a lead recruiter in their Talent Acquisition Team. The ideal candidate must be able to function in a high-volume environment and provide a broad level of recruiting support. This role will typically suit someone with a recruiting, consulting, or HR background.

Core Responsibilities include:

* Sourcing candidates, identifying top talent

* Search for qualified candidates to meet client needs through the Internet and various job boards.

* Contact candidates, screen resumes to determine match to available positions daily.

* Pre-screening candidates to meet various staffing requirements.

* Occasionally help setting up interviews and prepare candidates for the interviewing process.

* Build relationships to generate referrals, identify needs and market candidates to the lead recruiter.

* Assistance with first round phone interviews will also be required

Skills/Qualifications:

* Minimum of 5 years' experience in recruiting

* Bachelor's degree

* Demonstrated proficiency in Engineering and Managerial recruitment

* candidate selection techniques

* Excellent candidate stakeholder management.

Location: Houston, Texas

Schedule: Monday - Friday - 40 hours per week

Pay Rate: $25 to $30 an hour

Contract Length: 5 months - possibility of extension

If you have the relevant experience for the position apply with your most recent resume and I will contact you by phone.

The US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.

Job Type Contract

Category HR%2C Recruitment and Training Jobs

Sub_Category Recruitment Jobs,Recruitment Consultant Jobs

Salary $25 to $30 Per hour

Apply Apply Now