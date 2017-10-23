Company NES Global Talent

Location Houston

About the Role:

Search for qualified candidates to meet client needs through the Internet, job fairs, trade shows, advertisements and other sources.

Contact candidates, screen resumes, check references to identify qualified candidates and match available positions daily.

Set up interviews and prepare candidates for the interviewing process.

Build relationships to generate referrals, identify needs and market candidates.

Maintain relationships with candidates throughout the interview and employment process.

Follow up with hiring managers on recent submittals to determine effectiveness of fit and suggestions for improvement.

Visit sites to evaluate site culture and maintain field employee relationships.

Maintains contact with hiring managers to provide excellent customer service.

Prepares, sends and receives applicant packages for new employees.

Job Type Contract

Category HR%2C Recruitment and Training Jobs

Sub_Category Recruitment Jobs

Salary $37 to $42 Per hour

Job ID 619034

Our client is looking for a Jr. Recruiter who has experience sourcing engineers in a plant environment. The candidate will be responsible for searching, identifying, screening and selecting professionals to meet various staffing requirements. They will assist in helping hiring managers meet their short and long-term business objectives, while meeting the company’s strategic business goals.Essential Functions:Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.