Company Orion Group

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

We are seeking an experienced Receptionist/Administrator for our Portlethen based client.

The role would suit candidates who have worked in a reception capacity previously and have proven office administration skills.

This is a staff role based in the Badentoy Industrial Estate.

Job Description

* Greeting visitors and processing visitor information at Reception desk.

* Providing general administration support depending on priorities and workload, including but not limited to out-going correspondence, emergency response rotas, meeting minutes and spreadsheets.

* Managing and progressing all documents which require Management authorisation or approval.

* Opening, reviewing and prioritising incoming paper mail and electronic mail/messages.

* Photocopying documentation as required.

* Manual and electronic filing and archiving.

* Maintaining stationary supplies.

* Working to agreed performance standards/targets/goals.

* Any other duties as may be required.

Education & experience

* Previous experience in a similar position.

* Experience in word processing, spreadsheet and database applications.

* Experience in manual and electronic filing systems.

* High standard of interpersonal and organising skills.

Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.

Job Type Permanent

Category Administration Jobs

Sub_Category Receptionist Jobs

Salary £20000 to £23000 Per year

