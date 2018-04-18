Receptionist

Company 
Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd
Location 
Arbroath,Angus,Scotland
Posted on 
Wednesday, April 18, 2018 - 8:16am

About the Role:

Our client, based in Arbroath is looking for a Receptionist to cover on Monday 14th May & Tuesday 15th May 2018.

Candidates must have worked in an office or hotel reception environment.

Duties:
Answering and rerouting calls in an interpersonally effective manner.
Receive incoming and outgoing mail and deliveries.
Effective interaction with visitors, vendors and all level of management
Dealt with visitor requests and questions, assisted with answers and referrals.

Rate is £8.50ph + holiday Pay
37.5 hours per week
7.5 hours per day
8am - 4pm with 30 minutes for lunch
Job Type 
Temporary
Category 
Administration Jobs
Sub_Category 
Receptionist Jobs
Salary 
£8 to £8 Per hour
Apply 
Apply Now
Job ID 
640220