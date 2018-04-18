Company Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd

Location Arbroath,Angus,Scotland

About the Role:

Job Type Temporary

Category Administration Jobs

Sub_Category Receptionist Jobs

Salary £8 to £8 Per hour

Job ID 640220

Our client, based in Arbroath is looking for a Receptionist to cover on Monday 14th May & Tuesday 15th May 2018.Candidates must have worked in an office or hotel reception environment.Duties:Answering and rerouting calls in an interpersonally effective manner.Receive incoming and outgoing mail and deliveries.Effective interaction with visitors, vendors and all level of managementDealt with visitor requests and questions, assisted with answers and referrals.Rate is £8.50ph + holiday Pay37.5 hours per week7.5 hours per day8am - 4pm with 30 minutes for lunch