Company Fircroft

Location Saudi Arabia,Middle East

About the Role:

The Role:

One of the largest and most technologically advanced Petrochemical complexes in Saudi Arabia.

RBI Engineer (Risk Based Inspection Engineer)

Saudi Arabia

Minimum 10 Years in Oil & Gas/Petrochemicals Plants. and Experience in Meridium Mandatory.



Job Description:

* Planning, establishing and implementing Risk Based Inspection program in all the production units of MTBE, EDC, Ethyl Benzene, Styrene, Ethylene, utility and Salt plant.

* Coordinating with section heads to organize the RBI team, conducting front-end Corrosion Engineering and data gathering workshops prior to the commencement of RBI analysis.

* Carrying out external, internal and on-stream inspection of static equipment / piping for their health assessment.

* Health assessment of ethylene cracking furnaces tubes and other parts using various NDTs like VT, UT, DPT, RT etc.

* Corrosion Monitoring, performing failure investigations, root cause analysis (RCA) and Metallurgical Analysis.

* Execution RBI program using API-580 guidelines, developing the plant integrity assurance manual (PIAM)

* Formulating Standard Operating Procedure (SOP)



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.

Job Type Permanent

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Operations Engineer Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now