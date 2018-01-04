Company AFW UK

About the Role:

Job Title:Radio Operator

Ref No: 2017-10120

Location: Norwich - Offshore

Project: Shell - Solepit Clipper

Duration: 14 days (Adhoc)

Purpose / Role

Ensures that all Helicopter and boat movements are planned and controlled to the highest standards of Safety, Health, Environment and Quality, ensuring installation operational activities can progress efficiently

Key aims and objectives



Provide flight control information to the helicopter operators. Arrange additional flights as required. Provide route and timing changes, times of arrival and departure, weather conditions and passenger bookings

Monitor and coordinate the standby and supply boat requirements

Prime responsibilities and duties

Acts as Local Air traffic controller

Identifies oncoming passenger detail and arranges bedding information

Ensure that personnel leaving the platform receive the Flight Safety Briefing

Maintains the Platform Personnel on Board/Bed Availability details

Monitors the Very Short Term Plan and acts as the minute taker at the weekly plan review meetings

Maintains the WorleyParsons Timenet System

Maintains Integrated Manning Chart for core crew personnel

Provides Emergency response as Muster Coordinator

Allied occasional duties

Administrative tasks within competencies



Key internal interfaces

Maintenance Supervisor

Maintenance Resource Coordinator

Onshore Logistic Coordinator

Flight Scheduling



Key external interfaces

Helicopter Crews

Standby Boat Crews

Supply Boat Crews

OIM

Platform Medic

Emergency Services

Personal Specification

Qualifications/Training

Essential:

GMDSS

CAA VHF Radio

Vantage

Bedding/POB Planning and reporting



Desirable:

Planning (90 day/VSTP)

Dangerous Goods By Sea & Air

SAP

Experience

Essential:

Licensed Offshore Radio Operator

Controlling Offshore Helicopter & Shipping Operations

Offshore experience essential

Computer literate with some knowledge of SAP

Knowledge of Global Marine Distress Safety System



Desirable:

Practical experience of Planning tools



Personal qualities, aptitudes and skills

Able to work under pressure on own initiative, with limited supervision, and able remain calm under emergency situations

A team player with good communication skills, clarity of speaking voice for radio communication purposes

Maintains good relationships with key contacts

Has a solutions attitude and a hands on mentality

Can demonstrate a high level of safety awareness through language, behaviour and actions

Motivated and eager to contribute to continuous improvement and to achieve a safe and effective operation

Willingness to assume full responsibility for area of expertise in daily offshore activities

Must work at all times in the best interest of AMEC



Competencies - generic

Excellent knowledge of the installation emergency procedures and equipment including fire fighting, life support equipment, emergency evacuation and search and rescue techniques

Job Type Permanent

Category Other Support Jobs

Sub_Category Radio Operator Jobs

