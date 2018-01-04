About the Role:
Job Title:Radio Operator
Ref No: 2017-10120
Location: Norwich - Offshore
Project: Shell - Solepit Clipper
Duration: 14 days (Adhoc)
Purpose / Role
Ensures that all Helicopter and boat movements are planned and controlled to the highest standards of Safety, Health, Environment and Quality, ensuring installation operational activities can progress efficiently
Key aims and objectives
Provide flight control information to the helicopter operators. Arrange additional flights as required. Provide route and timing changes, times of arrival and departure, weather conditions and passenger bookings
Monitor and coordinate the standby and supply boat requirements
Prime responsibilities and duties
Acts as Local Air traffic controller
Identifies oncoming passenger detail and arranges bedding information
Ensure that personnel leaving the platform receive the Flight Safety Briefing
Maintains the Platform Personnel on Board/Bed Availability details
Monitors the Very Short Term Plan and acts as the minute taker at the weekly plan review meetings
Maintains the WorleyParsons Timenet System
Maintains Integrated Manning Chart for core crew personnel
Provides Emergency response as Muster Coordinator
Allied occasional duties
Administrative tasks within competencies
Key internal interfaces
Maintenance Supervisor
Maintenance Resource Coordinator
Onshore Logistic Coordinator
Flight Scheduling
Key external interfaces
Helicopter Crews
Standby Boat Crews
Supply Boat Crews
OIM
Platform Medic
Emergency Services
Personal Specification
Qualifications/Training
Essential:
GMDSS
CAA VHF Radio
Vantage
Bedding/POB Planning and reporting
Desirable:
Planning (90 day/VSTP)
Dangerous Goods By Sea & Air
SAP
Experience
Essential:
Licensed Offshore Radio Operator
Controlling Offshore Helicopter & Shipping Operations
Offshore experience essential
Computer literate with some knowledge of SAP
Knowledge of Global Marine Distress Safety System
Desirable:
Practical experience of Planning tools
Personal qualities, aptitudes and skills
Able to work under pressure on own initiative, with limited supervision, and able remain calm under emergency situations
A team player with good communication skills, clarity of speaking voice for radio communication purposes
Maintains good relationships with key contacts
Has a solutions attitude and a hands on mentality
Can demonstrate a high level of safety awareness through language, behaviour and actions
Motivated and eager to contribute to continuous improvement and to achieve a safe and effective operation
Willingness to assume full responsibility for area of expertise in daily offshore activities
Must work at all times in the best interest of AMEC
Competencies - generic
Excellent knowledge of the installation emergency procedures and equipment including fire fighting, life support equipment, emergency evacuation and search and rescue techniques