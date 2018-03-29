Quantity Surveyor - London

Company Cathcart Energy

Cathcart Energy are recruiting for a Quantity Surveyor in London for a leading mechanical and electrical contractor in the UK with an annual turnover of around £500 million.

Operating in a dynamic environment, who are currently involved in a range of projects throughout the UK running a variety of commercial and term contracts and have a number of openings across the UK for experienced Quantity Surveyor's looking to progress their careers and join our team.

The key purpose of this position will be to support the Regional Commercial Manager in the implementation of the commercial support service within the region for M&E works, in line with the strategy. Providing commercial support including developing the commercial strategy for specific projects or contracts by maintaining and maximising profitability and to provide support to regional stakeholders on general commercial matters in order to reduce risk across the business.

Main responsibilities for this role will include understanding and negotiating contract terms for projects and mitigating risks these may place upon the client prior to any agreement, maintaining dialogue with relevant operational management to have a continual understanding as to contract administration status of specified projects, ensuring that the internal reports of the projects are accurate in respect of risk, costs incurred, pro-jection of costs to spend, contingency and liabilities, sales declared and consequently profit declared.

In addition you will drive improvement in the accuracy and robustness of forecasts and budgets, support implementation and embed processes to improve contract profitability and control of how we manage contractors, consult operational managers on a progressive basis, proactively provide sound commercial knowledge and support to all internal stakeholders and maintain good client relationships within the business and the commercial team.

The individuals that we are keen to hire for this role will be degree qualified (or equivalent) in Quantity Surveying with demonstrable previous experience in the role, ideally within a construction or engineering environment. You will have a comprehensive commercial understanding of contract price build-ups and proven experience in managing Contractual relationships with clients, customers and contractors. You will have an excellent ability to read and understand contract clauses and documents and be adept at communicating these to all levels within the business.

You will be an analytical and methodical individual with a professional attitude to your work, have excellent people management skills and be a team player, able to build and develop relationships with internal and external stakeholders.

If you would like to find out more about this position and to be considered, please contact: James McNair on 0131 510 9100 and apply with your latest CV.

