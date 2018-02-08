Company Progressive GE

About the Role:

A midstream oil and gas company is currently experiencing substantial growth and is looking for a Senior Quantity Surveyor to join their team located in Williston, North Dakota. This is an 6 month contract with great potential to extend after.

The Senior Quantity Surveyor/Analyst will be responsible for assisting Project Management and the Project Controls lead on cost management, earned value and value engineering, scheduling and forecasting.

These projects include well-pad tie-ins, pipeline interconnections, storage and booster pumps, compression, SCADA, and gathering system debottlenecking on crude, fresh water, gas and salt water systems.

Core Responsibilities include:

* Assist Project Management, Project Controls, and Construction Management in validation of physical progress and preparation of routine reports.

* Interface with field-based engineers, materials management, and construction management personnel to assess project execution risks and mitigation's. Validate and reconcile project progress

* Support project teams to develop and manage realistic execution plans

* Communicate and elevate project related issues in a timely, proactive manner

* Champion and drive Change Management

* Assist with development of procedures for various project control activities including project set-up, monitoring, and control

* Assist with evaluating changes to project execution plan, including re-forecasting due to updates to scope and schedules

* Ensure full integration between the estimating, cost control, planning/scheduling, and risk management functions within projects.

Key Requirements:

* Minimum of 5 years' experience in heavy industrial construction and/or maintenance, preferably in the oil/gas/petrochemicals industries

* Minimum of five years' experience in project controls (planning, scheduling, reporting and validating physical progress, and/or utilization of earned value systems.

* Strong knowledge of multi-disciplinary EPC workflow and processes

* Experience with project economics and earned value engineering are required

Location: Williston, North Dakota

Schedule: Monday - Friday - 40 hours per week

Contract Length: 6 months with great possibility for extension

If you have the relevant experience for the position apply with your most recent resume and I will contact you by phone.

