About the Role:

The Role:

An opportunity has arisen for a Quantity Surveyor working within the Cumbria office.



- Reporting to the Senior Quantity Surveyor you will work with the delivery team

- Ensure commercial challenge at all times to site teams

- Compile sub contract orders

- Attend internal and external commercial review meetings

- Negotiating with suppliers and subcontractors

- Manage the commercial aspects of subcontract accounts

- Maximising value and minimising cost

- Manage performance against business targets and KPI's

- Preparation of monthly management reports



Skills & Qualifications



- Industry relevant degree/HNC

- Commercial and contractual awareness (NEC3)

- Experience working with a main civil contractor.

- Good IT Knowledge

- Client focussed - dealing with a number of clients simultaneously.



The Company:

A leader within Civil Engineering across the UK and internationally. They have a proven track record in delivering major projects across a range of sectors.



About Fircroft:

