Quality/Manufacturing Engineer

A leading industrial air compressor manufacturer is seeking a Manufacturing/Quality Engineer to join their team in the southeast Houston area.

* Experience with process improvement and quality procedures in a manufacturing environment* Background working with AutoCAD and/or SolidWorks* Knowledge of mechanical design and industrial product flow* 4-7 years relevant experience

* Familiarity with facilities design* Project management experience* Experience writing procedures, implementing new products/concepts, and improving operational inefficiencies

The Manufacturing/Quality Engineer will actively participate in lean manufacturing projects, and work closely with the project management and operations teams.

If you believe you meet the above criteria and are looking to grow with an expanding company, please send your most updated resume and I will contact you directly!

Please note: No out-of-state candidates will be considered for this position

Sthree US is acting as an Employment Agency in relation to this vacancy.

Salary $70000 to $75000 Per year

