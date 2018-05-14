Quality Launch Engineer

Company Fircroft

Location Coventry,West Midlands,England

About the Role:

The Role:

The client are undergoing an exciting period and making recent business acquisitions has meant that 2017 is looking like a year of growth.

It has allowed the business to make major investments into a number of sites and champion growth plans for the UK business. Due to the increase in production volumes we are looking to complement our teams based across the UK. We are currently recruiting for a Quality Engineer to support the business based at our JIT facility in Redditch



As an Equality Engineer at Lear Corporation you will coordinate the receipt, response and monitoring of quality concern reports from our customers.

You will be the go to person in respect to Implement containment actions, root cause analysis and permanent long term actions.

You will regularly review and update FMEA and control plans to ensure that product inspection procedures and reports are accurately and timely completed ensuring complete traceability.

The role will require you to providing technical support to production staff on quality requirements and participate in APQP, PPAP, FMEA and Lear quality reporting systems.



You will be HNC/Degree in an Engineering discipline or equivalent and have experience in a manufacturing environment, preferably automotive.

You will Provide support in the maintenance of documentation in order to comply with TS16949.

Your experience will include Coordinating, maintaining and interpreting statistical information issued by suppliers in order to comply with customer requirements and specifications.

It would be advantageous if you are Competent in Faro Arm use and 8D problem solving.



The Company:

Lear Corporation is a leading global Tier 1 automotive supplier that serves all of the world's major automakers with content on more than 300 vehicle nameplates worldwide. As one of the world's largest suppliers of automotive seating and electrical power management systems.

Lear provides complete seating systems and components, as well as both traditional and high voltage/high power electronic products and electrical distribution systems and components.

With facilities in 35 countries on six c



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft''s services.

Fircroft is registered as a Data Controller with the Information Commissioner as required under the Data Protection Act 1998. Fircroft will only process your personal data for the specific purposes of manging your application.

Job Type Contract

Category Quality%2C Inspector Jobs

Sub_Category Quality Engineer Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per hour

Apply Apply Now