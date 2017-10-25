Quality Insurance & Safety Supervisor

Company Fircroft

Location Ethiopia Adventist College

About the Role:

We are looking for a Quality Inssurance and Safety Supervisor for a Dam Project in Ethiopia.





Mission:

Our client is in charge of the Construction Management and Supervision of GERDP hydroelectric project for the Ethiopian Electric Power Corporation (EEPCo). The plant consists of 160 m high RCC dam, 50 m high rock fill saddle dam and two powerhouse totalling 6000 MW of installing power. It is located on Blue Nile river in the western part of the country about 750 km north-west of Addis Ababa - Ethiopia. The plant is under construction since 2011 through EPC contracts.



Main tasks of the Quality Assurance / Safety Supervisor include:



* Review and control of the Quality Assurance Plan and Manuals prepared by the Contractor to ensure that quality control is properly performed by the Contractor, who is in charge of the detailed quality control of the works.

* Coordination and supervision of the Quality Control at site, in cooperation with Quality Assurance / Safety Inspectors of the Client, during construction works and during electromechanical erection and commissioning works.

* Supervision of all construction, erection, testing and commissioning of the various equipment carried out by the Contractors on site in order to ensure that Quality Assurance standards and norms, which guarantee the conformity and quality of the Project as a whole and its components in particular, are effectively observed by the Contractor.

* Quality control of the civil works includes:

o Quarries, borrow areas, crushing and batching plant.

o Embankment materials.

o Placement and compaction of embankment and concrete.

o Formworks and structural alignments.

o Exact positioning for external shape of the structures, internal separations, embedded parts of equipment, and any other interface between concrete and equipment.

o Reinforcement bars, monitoring instruments, ducts and pipes.

o Procedure for cooling and curing concrete and protecting surfaces, for placing and compacting fill materials.

o Correct positioning of equipment based on and in accordance to loading conditions of concrete structures.

* Inspection activities for all equipment components received at site.

* Control over the implementation of proper procedures for storage and warehousing of material and equipment.

* Performing (i) detailed inspection of the works, (ii) test when necessary the materials to be used, (iii) order/require tests whenever necessary to ensure perfect compliance of the works with the specifications, (iv) order substitution of improper materials, (v) order re-execution of improper work, and (vi) keep daily records of site/works activities in the site log-book.

* Control of testing procedures to be carried out throughout the construction period to verify the quality criteria, method statements and standards of materials used in the structures.

* Review of the safety plan and measures that the Contractor will implement at site to ensure a safe performance of the works.

* Verification at site of the compliance in the implementation of the safety measures for the works.

* Administration of the execution by Contractors concerning safety and care of the works. Recommend to the Employer all such measures to avoid any risk affecting the safety of personnel, works, and adjacent property in case of any emergency.





Duration: 1 years on site (renewable)



Rotation: 6 working days per week with annual leave of 30 days.// 14 weeks worked / 2 free weeks.



Leave period : 30 days per year / the leave period will be unpaid



Reimbursable Expense : One international return economy air ticket is paid every 14 weeks for the residents.



Logistic and services covered by Tractebel (or its Client) : The Quality Insurance & Safety Supervisor will get an accommodation, on site, at the Temporary camp (el. 1420 masl) and one vehicle (shared with other team members).



About Fircroft:

