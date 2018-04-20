Company Vivid Resourcing

About the Role:

A global Medical Device company are seeking a Quality Engineer to support Quality Assurance with the manufacture of their medical device components.

Responsibilities:

* Executes process improvement changes to support assigned projects.* Manage, coordinate and communicate tasks across multiple groups and sites to meet project and initiative goals.* Coordinates with facilities and internal engineering resources to respond to customer questions and implement changes.* Conducts root-cause analysis using defined methodologies including identifying appropriate corrective and preventive actions and establishing effectiveness plans.* Supports production and process change control through review and approval of documentation, ensuring adequacy of verification or validation to support the change, good documentation practices and compliance to procedures.* Generates, reviews and approves quality system documents including manufacturing process updates, non-conformance related documentation, process and equipment qualifications, and change orders* Reviews and analyses quality trends

Minimum Requirements:

* Bachelor's degree in engineering, science, or other technical discipline with 2 years of related engineering experience* Working knowledge of applicable standards and regulations standards: ISO13485, MDD and 21 CFR 82

Desirable:

* 2+ years of quality engineering experience* Working knowledge of process improvement skills including Six Sigma, Lean Sigma, Knowledge Management and Process Design.* Experience supporting manufacturing automation and IT systems.* Strong analytical and problem-solving skills and experience applying these skills to resolve quality problems in a manufacturing environment.* Ability to work effectively in a team environment with a diverse group of people* Works well in a fast-paced environment.* Organised and able to attain results on several projects simultaneously.* Good oral and written communication skills.

