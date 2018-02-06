Company NES Global Talent

Location Saudi Arabia, Middle East

About the Role:

Job Type Permanent

Category Quality, Inspector Jobs

Sub_Category Quality Manager Jobs

Salary $10000 to $14000 Per year

Job ID 634152

NES has been exclusively appointed to support the hiring of a Quality Director on behalf of a one of Saudi Arabia's leading corporations.·15 years' in manufacturing and leading strategic initiatives, with at least 10 years focused on quality improvement using analysis and process to measure results·Must be Familiar with Pipe specifications API 5L, 5CT, ASMT/ ASME, I and other relevant codes, Inspection methods, NDT practices and must be conversant with the Best Practices in QA & QC in the Seamless Industry.·Knowledge about Industrial Safety rules& regulations is a must. Develop annual QHSE Strategic Plan to support and achieve all organizational initiatives, targets and objectives.·Initiate, plan, and undertake internal and external audits as necessary to verify compliance with the system as ISO 9001 QMS Lead auditor.·Responsible for setting and managing budgets and cost of quality.·Contribute to the setting and evaluation of the business strategies and objectives.·Lead the development of the business's quality compliance vision.·Develop, implement and evaluate departmental resource (QA and QC) and operational strategies in alignment with business objectives and capacity·Lead customer and government regulatory agency audits and complaints.·Approve critical quality policies, procedures, agreements, reports and annual reviews·Lead in the development and delivery of business wide staff quality training.·Demonstrated successful interdisciplinary collaboration in a team setting.·Demonstrated experience leading strategic development and successful execution of plans and initiatives for addressing complex and diverse QA/QC matters with minimal management oversight.Contributes to the identification and implementation of long-term business planning strategies, assuring quality is taken into consideration.·Demonstrated ability to assess the state of current business and QA operations for Quality Systems to identify and recommend future state, improvements, and to implement action plans.