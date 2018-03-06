Company Eden Scott

Location Montrose,Aberdeenshire,Scotland

About the Role:

Based in Montrose, Eden Scott's client is looking to hire a Quality Coordinator on a temporary (ongoing) basis, to act as the contact for Quality matters.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

The Quality Coordinator will ensure the Warehouse Operational investigation of all issues relating to GRA's, NCR, findings and Quality Concerns are conducted correctly.

Each GRA / NCR / Quality Concern / Non-Conformance together with the Operations team will be investigated and the successful candidate will work with the Warehouse Manager and Lead Hands to design and implement appropriate immediate containment countermeasures, to stop the recurrence of anomalies and detailed GRA's / NCR / Quality Concerns / Non-Conformances.

Other duties include:

* Work with the Quality Manager to identify the correct root causes of each problem, to design together with the Operations team and engineering process, the appropriate final measures to prevent recurrence* Participate in Quality audits /processes / frameworks across the site* Report to the Quality Manager and define and implement a scheduled audit process to help ensure the quality of service is upheld* Deliver all activities related to the definition of the Company Quality system with reference to the ISO 9001 and API standards

REQUIREMENTS:

Relevant experience in a similar role within Oil and Gas is required along with a thorough understanding of the ISO 9001 and API standards.

Other skills/experience required include:

* Knowledge of Quality documentation requirements in Oil and Gas companies* Knowledge of internal procedures for quality systems and tools used* Knowledge of customer quality system procedures* Computer literate - MS Office, Oracle, or Project Management software

Certificate of/studying towards Lean Six Sigma Green Belt is preferred.

Job Type Temporary

Category Quality%2C Inspector Jobs

Sub_Category Inspection Coordinator Jobs,Quality Engineer Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

