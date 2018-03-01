Quality Coordinate Measuring Machines Inspector

About the Role:
The Role:
- Responsibilities includes inspection equipment and components to ensuring that the parts either meets or fails drawing specifications.
- Utilize tolerance measurement tools, GD&T standards for components within design qualifications.
- Validate result output.
- Requirements are a minimum of a High School diploma and knowledge of geometry and trigonometry principles.
- Some machine shop technology and tooling coursework a plus.
- Minimum of 3 years QA experience operating laboratory-grade scanning Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) with either Zeiss Calypso or PC DMIS experience.
- Minimum of 3 years QA experience setting up and operating measuring systems to rapidly and accurately define complex, non-geometric shapes (without straight edges) such as turbine blades, screw and scroll compressors, gears, pistons, cams, crankshafts and fluid / gas ports.
- Knowledge of inspection analysis, scheduling and reporting.
- Previous programming CAD / CAM experience a plus. Previous experience in a professional racing environment preferred.
- Must be knowledgeable in Geometric Dimensioning and Tolerance (GD&T), surface roughness, manual inspection, surface plate techniques and raw material specifications.
- Previous experience with form & surface roughness program measurement system experience preferred.
- Knowledge of universal inspection tools and machine tool programming.
- Must be proficient in Microsoft Office - Word & Excel.
- Ideal candidate possesses effective interpersonal skills; good verbal and written communication skills; strong organizational and time management skills and the ability to work in team environment.
- Must be self-motivated, self directed with minimal supervision and works well under pressure and meet deadlines.
