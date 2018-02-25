Quality Control Inspector

Company Progressive GE

Location United Arab Emirates

About the Role:

Quality control inspectors are sought for an offshore project.

This role is working on a Fabrication Yard in the UAE. Candidates must be immediately available. This is a 5 month extendable contract.

Skills and Requirements

1. 5+ years experience

2. Bachelor or Diploma qualified

3. Fabrication experience

4. Saudi Aramco approval

5. CSWIP or AWR certified

Please respond with an up to date CV should this be of interest to you.

The UAE is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Other Engineering Jobs

Apply Apply Now