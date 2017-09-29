Quality Assurance Specialist

About the Role:
Essential Responsibilities:
* Maintain a document management system compliant with regulatory and quality requirements
* Performs QA document control functions, including document login, tracking, processing, review, distribution, release and archiving of documents
* Provides guidance and advice on approved procedures, standardization and requirements associated with the document management system
* Ensures accuracy by reviewing documents for completeness, proper authorization and impact to other quality systems
* Collaborates with cross-functional departments to ensure timely implementation of document change requests
* Executes strategic initiatives to improve the document management system
* Investigates deviations against the document management system and develops effective corrective action plans
* Develops training content for document management processes and procedures
* Provides training to new staff on document management processes and procedures
* Support audits (internal & external) in order to verify that regulatory and quality requirements have been met
* Coordinates the revision, review, approval and obsoleting of SOPs and other GMP documents
* Responsible for ensuring area managers perform annual review of all cGMP documents and SOPs
* Organizes and ensures accurate and reliable filing systems for all paper-based GMP documents
* Maintain SOP binders
Requirements
Required:
* Minimum BA/BS or equivalent
* Biopharmaceutical, Biotech, Pharmaceutical or Medical Device Quality professional with a minimum of 3 years hands on experience with document management in one or more of these regulated industries with direct document control experience
* Experience using document management software in the Biopharmaceutical, Biotech, Pharmaceutical or Medical Device industries
* Familiar with FDA regulations including Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) and current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) regulations, FDA Guidance, and ICH Guidance
* Very good oral and written communication skills
* Ability to work independently, as well as with others
* Detail and goal oriented and able to exercise good judgment
* Able to multitask, handle multiple projects at one time, and change priorities based on business needs
If interested in this role, please email your CV