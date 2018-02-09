Company Orion Group

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Quality Assurance Engineer, based in Aberdeen

Responsibilities will include:

Provide input and support to Operational Personnel during Daily Drilling Meetings, HAZID & HAZOP studies

Record, track and follow up on operational & equipment failures

Provide input into the Company HSE reporting systems

Provide input to statistical analysis & reporting of Quality data

Initiate, progress, follow up of performance failure investigations with Vendor's & Service Providers

Coordinate, schedule and facilitate Supplier Quality Meetings (SQM)

Review and approval of Vendor & Service Providers Quality Assurance and Inspection & Test Plans

Qualifications & Experience

BSc degree in a relevant discipline with appropriate associated experience in an oilfield service or manufacturing environment

Trained Lead Auditor

Experience working within QHSE management, systems and processes environment.

Proficient in statistical Qualitative and related Ops Data Analysis.

Proficient in drafting and delivering technical reports and presentations.

Proficient knowledge of key Oil & Gas Industry Regulations, Relevant National / International Codes & Standards and primary manufacturing processes.

Proficient knowledge of Drilling and Wells operations / equipment and the application of Quality Assurance.

Proficient in Project Management, Process Mapping & MS Office Professional Applications software.

Contract position

If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 918190

Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.

Job Type Contract

Category Quality%2C Inspector Jobs

Sub_Category Quality Assurance Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now