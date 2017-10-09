Quality Assurance Associate - Hertfordshire- 6 Month Contract

About the Role:
My client are a market leading organisation and are looking for a Quality Assurance Associate to work alongside a knowledgeable and dedicated team for an initial 6 month contract. The person must be a good communicator and be flexible enough to adapt to new challenges.
Key Skills;
* GMP
* Knowledge of SOPs
* Data analysis
* Good communication skills
Beneficial;
* Supply chain experience
* Project management experience
Rate - Competitive
Start - Immediate
Location - Hertfordshire
Duration - 6 Months +