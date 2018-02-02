Company NES Global Talent

Location Glenrothes,Fife,Scotland

About the Role:

Aker Solutions' UK Quality Surveillance Hub, based in Aberdeen, is responsible for the inspection and release of material from UK based suppliers

To strengthen our team, we have a requirement for a QS Inspector to support inspection activities at a supplier based in Glenrothes

We are looking for an experienced IPC 610 & 620 certified QS inspector

Responsibilities & Tasks:







To carry out inspection duties at suppliers or sub-contractor sites when required as per company requirements and with strict adherence to IPC 610 & 620 standards Ensure all verification documentation stamped and signed where required

This particular job function will be the focal point for Quality Surveillance Inspection relating to specified project or work scope

Review all relevant documentation prior to inspections

Ensure that Inspection Reports are uploaded in a timely manner to QSS

Create QS NCR’s where required and advise suppliers if a Technical Query, Deviation or Concession is to be submitted

Communicate any deviations found during inspections to responsible buyer and other relevant personnel

Working with 2nd Party Inspectors at supplier sites; supporting and advising where necessary

Focal point for supplier base to assist with any inspection queries; provide assistance to ensure compliance with Aker Solutions requirements

Contribute to and strength the overall Global QS strategy

Qualifications/Personal Attributes:





Experienced IPC Certified 610 & 620

Ability to work to required standards in order to improve and maintain quality

Be able to establish, develop and maintain good working relationships

Personal computer proficiency and Microsoft Office Skills

Must have the drive and enthusiasm to work to tight deadlines

Self-motivated and capable of working on own initiative

Job Type Permanent

Category Quality%2C Inspector Jobs

Sub_Category Inspector Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Job ID 633517

