QC Inspector

About the Role:

Progressive Global Energy

PRGE are recruiting for a highly skilled and qualified QA inspector to work for one of the market leaders in the Oil & Gas industry based in Shawnee, OK. This will be a contract to direct hire position and the possibilities for career progression are endless. Please find below the esseentials for the job.

ESSENTIAL

* Receiving inspection and testing.* In-process inspecting and testing in accordance with Quality System work instructions. Included in this are reading drawings/blue prints, determining methods for dimensional inspections, inspection of paint and other coatings, weld inspection, and identification of material and inspected items to show inspection status.* Final inspection to verify that items exhibit acceptable workmanship and that inspection reports/certificate of conformance are completed and ready for shipment with the product.* Visual weld inspection of welds and base material.* Maintenance of logs, filling out nonconforming material reports, and other required records of inspection and tests.* Assuring that inspection gages and equipment are in current calibration.

Required

* High School Diploma or equivalent.* 5 years Quality Control experience in manufacturing environment or equivalent.* Sr. Inspectors should have previous training and/or experience in the following areas:* Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM) inspection* Geometric tolerance

