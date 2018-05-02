Company WorleyParsons

Location Stockton-on-Tees,Durham,England

About the Role:

WorleyParsons is looking for a QC Fabrication Coordinator in Stockton on a contract basis for 6 months. Rotational travel to Lagos, Nigeria will be required.

Role Overview

You will join the Supply Chain Management (SCM) function which is responsible for the end to end management of the external supply chain in the provision of equipment and materials provided by third party suppliers in the execution of Projects. Working closely with our Customers, Project Management and Engineering to mitigate any risks in the supply chain and maximise the opportunities to aid excellence in Project Delivery, in terms of technical assurance, cost, schedule and delivery of the purchased supply. The disciplines covered include Purchasing, Expediting, Logistics, Materials Management and Supplier Quality Inspection. Project To support and develop the project fabrication in a safe, structured and cost efficient manner. Accountable for the delivery of all fabrications across the project ensuring high standards are maintained and continuously improved.

Key Responsibilities

* To ensure that all project / company HSE goals are achieved and where possible exceeded* Ensure all fabrication personnel are aware of / implement safe working practices / procedures and are provided with a safe working environment* Deliver a high standard of fabrication service ensuring a consistent and efficient approach is implemented at all times* Ensure that fabrication delivery is achieved to ensure project execution dates and delivery are maintained* Ensure that fabrication quality is maintained without compromising safety or budget* Co-ordination and tracking of all fabrication contracts associated with the project* Co-ordination of the compilation of the certification packages for fabrications associated with the project* Audit / review of the fabrication process ensuring where applicable recommendations implemented* Data analysis and compilation of project management reports* Provide support to the tendering process* Provision of costs, schedule and technical data

Role Requirements

* Demonstrable experience in similar co-ordinator role* Delivery focused with proven experience in achieving project goals whilst maintain high standards in HSEQ at all times* Extensive knowledge of the fabrication process, its implementation and management* Fully conversant with project management tools* Experienced in the production of detailed documents / reports* Experienced in planning and scheduling* Extensive knowledge of O&G related HSEQ safe working practices / procedures* Ability to interface and interact with Management and Client Representatives at all levels* Ability to demonstrate high level understanding of HSE safe working practices / procedures and their implementation* Ability to react to changing deadlines and achieve project goals / milestones* Ability to manage / maintain budget / schedule requirements* Ability to interpret project procedures and drawings in particular extensive understanding of P&ID's / Isometric's etc* IT Literate in all major software packages (Word / Excel / PowerPoint etc)* Ability to compile accurate data and produce detailed management reports

