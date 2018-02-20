QC Coordinator

Company NES Global Talent

Location Paris-l'Hôpital

About the Role:

Job Type Contract

Category Quality%2C Inspector Jobs

Sub_Category Inspector Jobs

Salary €2100 to €2500 Per week

Job ID 635290

Our client is looking for a Quality Coordinator to be office based in Paris overseeing a number of vendors globally. The individual should have some site based experience and be computer literate.The role is to start immediately and will be on a 10 month renewable contract.Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.