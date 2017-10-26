QA/QC Inspector - Houston, Texas

About the Role:
We are currently recruiting for Quality Assurance/Quality Control Inspectors in Houston, Texas.
Progressive global energy are currently recruiting for Quality Assurance/Quality Control inspectors to work for a world renowned oilfield service company to operate in Houston, Texas. You will be working in an exciting and fast paced environment.
Duties to include, but not limited to:
* Performs inspection of various operations activities.
* Generates reports of conditions found during inspection activities.
* Notifies operations and Quality Assurance/Quality Control management of significant problems.
* Completes documentation necessary to attest to satisfactory completion of inspection or test activities.
* May be responsible for conducting the magnetic particle and penetrant testing of parts and initiating and processing non-conformance reports.
Skills/Experience Required:
* Familiarity with performing dimensional, raw material, and documentation inspections.
* Ability to perform non conformance identification and root cause analysis.
* Ability to generate documentation of conditions found during inspection activities.
* Communication and logical problem solving skills to engage Production, Planning, Procurement, Supplier, Technology and management stakeholders in short term and long term problem resolution.
If this is a position that you would like to apply for, please get in touch today.
