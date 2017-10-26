QA/QC Inspector - Houston, Texas

Company Progressive GE

Location Houston

About the Role:

We are currently recruiting for Quality Assurance/Quality Control Inspectors in Houston, Texas.

Progressive global energy are currently recruiting for Quality Assurance/Quality Control inspectors to work for a world renowned oilfield service company to operate in Houston, Texas. You will be working in an exciting and fast paced environment.

Duties to include, but not limited to:

* Performs inspection of various operations activities.* Generates reports of conditions found during inspection activities.* Notifies operations and Quality Assurance/Quality Control management of significant problems.* Completes documentation necessary to attest to satisfactory completion of inspection or test activities.* May be responsible for conducting the magnetic particle and penetrant testing of parts and initiating and processing non-conformance reports.

Skills/Experience Required:

* Familiarity with performing dimensional, raw material, and documentation inspections.* Ability to perform non conformance identification and root cause analysis.* Ability to generate documentation of conditions found during inspection activities.* Communication and logical problem solving skills to engage Production, Planning, Procurement, Supplier, Technology and management stakeholders in short term and long term problem resolution.

If this is a position that you would like to apply for, please get in touch today.

Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.

Job Type Contract

Category Quality%2C Inspector Jobs

Sub_Category Quality Assurance Jobs,Quality Control Jobs

Salary $23 to $24 Per hour

Apply Apply Now