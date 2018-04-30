Company Progressive GE

Location Houston

About the Role:

Title: QAQC Inspector

Pay rate: $15/hr

Duration: 2 months initially (Extension or perm high possibility)

Shift: 8hr work days, 40hr work weeks + OT available at weekends

Work Location: Houston, Texas (North belt)

Progressive Global Energy are currently recruiting for a QA/QC inspector to work for one of the world's biggest oil and gas companies based in Houston, Texas. This is an opportunity to work for an amazing company with very quick progression and great benefits. They have facilities worldwide and are one of the front runners in their established industry.

Duties to include but not limited to:

* Performs inspection of various operations activities* Generates reports of conditions found during inspection activities.* Notifying management of significant problems, and complete documentation necessary to attest to satisfactory completion of inspection or test activities.* May be responsible for conducting the magnetic particle and penetrant testing of parts and initiating and processing non-conformance reports.

Skills and Experience

* At least 2 years in QA/QC inspection* Experience with Incoming dimensional inspection* Understanding of gauges* Experience with conducting the magnetic particle and penetrant testing of parts and initiating and processing non-conformance reports

If you are interested in applying for this position, please send me your resume or call 7134231646

Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.

Job Type Contract

Category Quality%2C Inspector Jobs

Sub_Category Inspector Jobs - Quality,Quality Assurance Jobs,Quality Control Jobs

Salary $15 to $16 Per hour

