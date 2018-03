Company Progressive GE

Location Houston

About the Role:

Title: QA/QC Inspector

Pay rate: $24 per hour

Duration: 3 months

Shift: Monday - Friday, 40 hours per week

Work Location:

Houston, TX, 77042

Details:

Summary

Under direct supervision, responsible for performing quality evaluations on standard and routine processes and products according to engineering drawings, specifications, prescribed methods, and instructions.

Key Responsibilities

· Performs inspection of various operations activities.

· Identifies and reports non-conformance to known standards using various measuring and testing methods.

· May perform final adjustments.

· Generates reports of conditions found during inspection activities, notifies operations and Quality Assurance/Quality Control management of significant problems,

completes documentation necessary to attest to satisfactory completion of inspection or test activities.

· May be responsible for conducting the magnetic particle and penetrant testing of parts and initiating and processing non-conformance reports.

· Assures that all products and processes represent the desired quality, safety, efficiency and reliability levels.

Minimum Qualifications

· High school diploma or GED.

· 1 year of experience.

- EXPERIENCE WORKING WITH CALYPSO, SAP OR BENCHWORK

Preferred Qualifications

· Associate's degree.

· 3 years of experience, which includes Quality and/or Industry experience

