QAQC Inspector

A Global Oil and Gas company is currently looking for experienced QA-QC Inspectors for a 2 month contract working on a weekly basis in Carrollton, TX

This would suit an experienced QA-QC inspector who is ready to assist with massive acquisitions in the Permian, as the oil and gas industry is recovering from the downturn- our client is ahead and ready to start contractors immediately!

We are looking for QA-QC Inspectors with the following background:

* Minimum of 5 years experience in oil and gas industry* Experience in plant and manufacturing preferred* Strong oral and written communication skills to present ideas clearly and effectively in one-on-one or group situations.* ASP/CSP certification is a plus* Great interpersonal skills* Local candidates to Carrollton, TX are strongly preferred

Here's what you'll get in return:

- 2 month contract with the great potential to extend

- Pay from 23-29 an hour

- Mon-Fri schedule

- Eligibility for Benefits

If you, or someone you know, will be a great candidate for this opportunity, please feel free to message me for more information!

Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.

Job Type Contract

Category Quality%2C Inspector Jobs

Sub_Category Quality Assurance Jobs,Quality Control Jobs

Salary $23 to $29 Per hour

