QA Associate Manager

About the Role:
The Role:
(eCompliance and Data Integrity)
The successful candidate will have:
A minimum of five years' experience working with automated systems in a cGMP environment
Experience of designing and delivering training courses
Experience of writing / reviewing compliant policies and procedures
Up to date knowledge of current industry regulations and expectations
Experience in equipment qualification
Experience of fronting in audit / regulatory inspection
Experience in delivering projects of cross functional teams to an agreed timeline
Excellent written and verbal communication skills
Ability to influence, negotiate and persuade
Presentation Skills
Ability to work strategically
Ability to manage/develop a team and effectively prioritise.
Ability to effectively use risk management principles
The Company:
One of the world's leading private biotechnology companies, developing and manufacturing innovative biotechnology-based medicines for human healthcare products, with a focus on microbial-derived biologics .
Essential Skills / Qualifications:
Scientific Degree
