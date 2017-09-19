Company Fircroft

About the Role:

The Role:

Fircroft is Looking to hire a Purchasing Specialist to work with a Aerospace maintainence company in Riyadh.



Job Title: Purchasing Specialist



Job Purpose:

The Purchasing Specialist reports directly to the Purchasing Supervisor or to the Purchasing Manager and will perform a variety of complex technical and analytical duties related to the acquisition and review of supplies, equipment, and materials. Responsible for executing purchasing orders in a high volume and fast paced environment with minimal supervision and will be responsible for monitoring inventory and stock levels to make sure all materials are purchased and delivered on time.



Duties and Responsibilities:

? Act as an authorized agent of MEPC with the responsibility for managing all supplier-related activities and the authority to commit Company resources through Purchase Orders (PO's) and agreements.

? Develops supply base strategies to right size supplier base and develops and implements supplier controls and measurements including preferred and certified suppliers.

? Integrate and coordinate customer requirements, identify sources, leads the proposal analysis process, and selects the best value source.

? Negotiates pricing, terms, and conditions, prepares and executes the negotiated contractual documents agreements, and interprets and enforces contract terms and conditions.

? Responsible to establish and maintain long-term working relationships or partnerships between the company and selected suppliers/vendors.

? Evaluates inventory movement to determine appropriateness of procurement actions, identifying source of supply (contract or open market), and preparing of the Purchase Order (PO)

? Responsible to evaluate suppliers and renew or terminate contracts based upon past performance, audit major vendor invoice discrepancies, and perform a corrective action

? Request the vendor/s for quotations on non-product related items and negotiate prices for goods and services by verbal and written quotations

? Analyze terms and conditions of bids and evaluate the merit of bids to ensure competitiveness of the bidding process.

? Work with vendors, warehouse staff, and departmental staff to coordinate inventory, shipping and delivery functions, and resolve related discrepancies.

? Handling and Filing of documents related to Imports, liaison with Drug Control Authorities, Customs and other regulatory agencies.

? Monitoring International trade regulations and notifications related to Imports.

? International and Domestic Vendor Development.



Education, Skills & Qualification:



To be successful in this position the applicant need the following qualifications:

? Bachelor's degree in Chemistry, Business, Economics, Purchasing or equivalent. ? At least 3 years of working experience in the same field. ? Combined education and progressively similar experience in chemical purchasing handling is an advantage. ? Strong knowledge in chemical raw material sourcing, procurement processes and best practices. ? Able to use procurement tools, e.g. competitive processes price management, forecasting, product qualification, and quality management.

? SAP experience in a procurement function is an advantage.

? Ability to read MSDS and interpret forecasts to make purchasing decisions.

? Comfortable working in a chemical, aviation and technical environment.

? Have the proven ability to develop and deliver persuasive argumentation in pricing and contract negotiations is essential.

? Excellent communication and negotiation skills.

? Detail oriented and works under very limited direction, supervision and guidance.





About Fircroft:

