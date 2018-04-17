Company Eden Scott

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

Based in Aberdeen, Eden Scott's client is looking to hire a Purchasing Assistant. This role will suit a driven and ambitious candidate, who ideally has previous experience in a Purchasing/Supply Chain role.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

The Purchasing Assistant will be responsible for creating POs, following up with suppliers (regarding order status and delivery) and communicating delivery information. The successful candidate will also be involved in expediting product delivery, maintaining inventory availability and ensuring electronic data interchange, automated stock replenishment, and faxed orders reach supplier.

Maintaining accurate purchasing, pricing & cost data, whilst reviewing supplier shipping error notices and complying with policies, procedures, internal audit and quality control processes.

KEY REQUIREMENTS:

Previous experience within a Supply Chain environment is preferred, along with a committed, driven attitude.

Job Type Permanent

Category Procurement%2C Logistics and Supply Chain Jobs

Sub_Category Buyer Jobs,Procurement Coordinator,Supply Chain Assistant Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now