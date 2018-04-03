Purchasing Administrator

Company 
Fircroft
Location 
Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland
Posted on 
Tuesday, April 3, 2018 - 10:20am

About the Role:

This role is on a contract basis for 1 year.

The Role:
The role involved all aspects of purchasing.

-Enquiry
-Order placement and receipt
-Travel booking and administrative duties
-Providing reception cover as necessary.

The Company:
The client is a leader within the Automation and Control Systems field with operations in 100 countries worldwide. They specialise in providing integrated solutions to the Transmission and Distribution and Oil & Gas industry with projects offshore and overseas.

Essential Skills / Qualifications:
Typically BTEC qualified with a minimum of 2 years experience in a clerical or secretarial support role. Secretarial and non-technical clerical support staff.

Job Type 
Contract
Category 
Administration Jobs
Sub_Category 
Administrator Jobs
Salary 
£9 to £11 Per hour
Job ID 
639040