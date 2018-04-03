Purchasing Administrator

Company Fircroft

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

This role is on a contract basis for 1 year.

The Role:

The role involved all aspects of purchasing.



-Enquiry

-Order placement and receipt

-Travel booking and administrative duties

-Providing reception cover as necessary.



The Company:

The client is a leader within the Automation and Control Systems field with operations in 100 countries worldwide. They specialise in providing integrated solutions to the Transmission and Distribution and Oil & Gas industry with projects offshore and overseas.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Typically BTEC qualified with a minimum of 2 years experience in a clerical or secretarial support role. Secretarial and non-technical clerical support staff.



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide.

Job Type Contract

Category Administration Jobs

Sub_Category Administrator Jobs

Salary £9 to £11 Per hour

