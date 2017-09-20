Company Orion Group

Location Scotland,Northumberland,England

About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Pump Person, based Offshore



Responsibilities will include:

Provides first line maintenance for cargo, ballast and inert gas equipment

Set up, cargo, ballast, COW systems for safe operations

Set-up inert gas plant for safe operations and shut-down on completion

Ensure effective operations of systems including deck pumproom watch duties during cargo offtake, crude transfer, ballast, COW and slop tank operations

Control and manage cargo, off-spec and slop tank steam heating as advised by the Marine Supervisor and Marine Cargo Operator

Execute and record cargo, chemical, ballast tank, bilge and void space ullages including interface readings

Carry out sampling of cargo, chemical, ballast tank, bilge, void space and hydraulic tanks as required

Operate and maintain all marine system manual valves

Assist marine department in preparing cargo and ballast tanks for inspections and repairs

Assist the Marine Department with Planned and Corrective Maintenance including Safety and Environmental Critical Elements

Act as helideck team assistant and assist the deck crew with supply boat operations

Manage anti-pollution equipment provision and procurement

Slop tank management including operation of the slop water treatment package

Marine valve hydraulic system maintenance and operations including monitoring and management of hydraulic tank oil levels and stock onboard

Ensures good standards of pump room housekeeping are maintained

Acts as an isolating authority for marine systems under the supervision of the Marine Supervisor and Marine Control Room Operators

Carry out pre and post offtake system checks including valve line ups for offtake and stripping operations

Verifying marine system field status in communication with the Marine Control Room Operator

Assist with the maintenance of safety equipment, including life rafts, davits, fire extinguishers, lifejackets etc

Monitor the marine cargo control system during offtake operations to allow the marine control room operator meal breaks



Qualifications

Extensive education, mechanical and / or marine qualifications, trade certificate or other relevant qualification.



Experience

Relevant operating experience on an FPSO facility and / or crude oil tankers

Knowledge of FPSO / tanker operations and marine equipment maintenance

Experience with Safety Management System and Computerised Maintenance Management System



CERTIFICATION / LICENCE GUIDELINE

OPITO Offshore Helideck Assistant (HDA)

Basic Oil and Chemical Tanker Cargo Operations

BOSIET

OGUK medical

CA-EBS including shoulder width measurement

MIST



Contract position - 3/3 rotation



If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information





Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.

Job Type Contract

Category Marine%2C ROV and Diver Jobs

Sub_Category Deck Crew / Ratings Jobs

