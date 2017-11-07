Pump Operator - Shreveport, LA

Company Progressive GE

Location Shreveport

About the Role:

PUMP OPERATOR COIL TUBING

Progressive Global Energy are recruiting for Pump Operators to work on contract to direct hire positions in Shreveport. You will be working for a leading oilfield service expert who are renowned for their training. Do you have experience working in the oilfield industry? If so, you could be the Pump Operator we're looking for.

Exciting role within world's leading oil and gas company

Up to $25.50 USD/hour

14 x 7 rotation

Rigging up and rigging down

Maintain and operate fluid pump

Class A CDL required

Career development opportunities with this expanding organisation

If you are interested in this position please submit your resume and we will contact you to discuss the role further.

Job Type Contract

Category Unconventional Oil and Gas

Sub_Category Unconventional Oil and Gas Jobs,Fracking Jobs

Salary $19 to $25 Per year

