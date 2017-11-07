Pump Operator - Shreveport, LA

About the Role:
PUMP OPERATOR COIL TUBING
Progressive Global Energy are recruiting for Pump Operators to work on contract to direct hire positions in Shreveport. You will be working for a leading oilfield service expert who are renowned for their training. Do you have experience working in the oilfield industry? If so, you could be the Pump Operator we're looking for.
Exciting role within world's leading oil and gas company
Up to $25.50 USD/hour
14 x 7 rotation
Rigging up and rigging down
Maintain and operate fluid pump
Class A CDL required
Career development opportunities with this expanding organisation
If you are interested in this position please submit your resume and we will contact you to discuss the role further.
Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.