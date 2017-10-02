Company Orion Group

Location Canada,North America

About the Role:

Our client is one of North America's largest natural gas distributors and has been delivering Energy to its customers for over 65 years. Based out of British Colombia, our client are seeking a Public Awareness Specialist for work across the Provence.



The Public Awareness Specialist will be responsible for leading the execution of the operating group's pipeline public awareness plan pursuant to company and regulatory requirements.



* Evaluate and determine what local operating conditions may require supplemental communications and activities.

* Participate as a member of the company's public awareness team in assessing the company's public awareness program's effectiveness and in regulatory audits of company performance.

* Document the regional area's public awareness plan and activities.

* Identify, analyze and report potential regulatory and industry initiatives and participate where appropriate.

* Support and work with company operations staff on drills, special projects and other activities.

* Provide support to the company surrounding and environmental, safety or emergency response activities.



Qualifications and Requirements:



* Associate's degree in communications, public relations, public education or other related field

* 10+ years' experience.

* GIS knowledge as well as a good understanding of BC OGC and NEB regulations as it applies to public awareness.



Worker can be based in northern or southern BC, however must be willing and able to travel throughout the Provence on a regular basis, visiting sites and locations. This position is 90% travel.









Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

Job Type Contract

Category Environmental%2C HSE%2C Health & Safety%2C Security Jobs

Sub_Category Regulatory / Compliance Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

