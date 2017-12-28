PSCM Specialist - Subsea Installation

Company Fircroft

Location Azerbaijan,Europe

About the Role:

The Role:

* Promote Company HSSE commitment by example.

* Support PSCM line manager to ensure that all required contract reporting systems are established and maintained in accordance with project/contract requirements, and that accurate reports are provided to project management.

* Ensure efficient post-award contract administration of contracts for Marine & Subsea installation services including: contributing to the Supplier Performance Management process; contractual correspondence; agreement, drafting and processing of claims, amendments and variations; approval of invoices; securing internal approvals; maintaining and archiving of contract files/documents; co-ordination and agreement of final accounts and contract close-outs.

* Liaise with and support Contracts Accountable Managers (CAMs)/ Marine & Subsea Project Delivery Managers regarding all contractual matters.

* Liaise with Project Services personnel to ensure coordinated approach and consistency between cost reporting and contractual requirements.

* Liaise, as required, with project PSCM and cost personnel based in U.K.

* Maintain regular functional reporting link to AGT Marine & Subsea PSCM Category Lead

* Attend regular Marine & Subsea Category team meetings.

* Maintain contacts and liaise as required with Company Legal, Tax, Customs, Insurance, Procurement, Engineering, Pipelines and Construction departments.

* Monitor all contractors reporting and investigate any anomalies.

* Identify unresolved commercial problems to the PSCM Category Lead, Manager and Marine & Subsea Delivery Managers.

* Administration of ProCon system for designated Contracts.

* Administration of Ariba and the Contract Information Database (CID) for knowledge management of controlled documents relating to designated contracts.

* Support the Category Management processes (Supplier Management Common Process) for the designated Contractors.

* Identify, implement and realise value through effective strategic cost management of designated contracts.

* Review and resolve, including necessary internal consultations, any VOR's or claims - issue VO's or Amendments, seeking Company approvals, as necessary.

* Prepare contractual and commercial correspondence, and ensure maintenance of correspondence files.

* Maintain PSCM responsibilities for Strategic Sourcing of in-country Contracts.

* Facilitate PRM's under Supplier Management Common Process.

* Advise regarding interpretation and implementation of the terms and conditions of the project contracts.

* Maintain auditable contract records.

* Provide input into project budgets and cost forecasting, as required.

* Provide contractual input to project risk reviews.

* Promote compliance with Company's Code of Conduct.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

* Degree in Business, Commercial, Quantity Surveying or Technical discipline.

* Substantial experience in PSCM post award Administration in Oil and Gas or similar industry.

* Background in Oil and Gas Projects, with track record of delivery.

* Experienced in management of Vessel Contracts, preferably familiar with subsea installation scopes.

* Minimum of 10 years/ experience in the offshore Oil and Gas Industry.

* Track record in contract management.

* Knowledge of contracting law, forms of contract, remuneration mechanisms, managing contractors, HSSE, planning and estimating tools.

* Familiarity with the Oil and Gas industry vendor qualification, RFI/RFP processes, EPCI type contract and Service agreement requirements.

* Thorough experience of the use of Microsoft Office tools (Excel, PowerPoint and Word).

* Proven negotiation skills and ability to deliver to time critical deadlines.



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.

Job Type Permanent

Category Procurement%2C Logistics and Supply Chain Jobs

Sub_Category PSCM Specialist Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now