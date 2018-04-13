Company Eden Scott

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

Based in Aberdeen, Eden Scott's client is looking to hire a Proposals Engineer on a temporary contract (approx. 2-3 months) to provide commercial support to enable the Company's business acquisition activity.

Applicants must have vast Subsea bidding/estimating experience.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

The Proposals Engineer will be involved with assisting the Manager to achieve compliance with corporate tender, main contract and subcontract procedures including standard contracting principles.

The role requires someone to competently coordinate any prepare responses to clarification responses (with assistance from other internal and external stakeholders as required) and attend/participate in client clarification meetings as required by Manager.

Other duties include:

* Preparation & roll-out of tender handover and corporate approval documentation in event of client contract award* Participate in monthly project cost reporting activity to assist Finance Department with actual and forecast project sales / costs* Close liaison with internal stakeholders including Supply Chain, Insurance, Operations and Assets Departments to assist with main client contract governance and subcontract / supplier governance* Develop and maintaining client relationships at a corresponding level and promoting Company capabilities* Close liaison with Contracts Engineers to ensure a cohesive approach to all commercial activities* Advise any potential improvements to the Commercial Department working methodology to suit changing demands and the requirements of the Company

KEY REQUIREMENTS:

A Business Management, Law or Quantity Surveying degree or equivalent commercial experience in a similar role is essential.

Bidding & proposals experience along with relevant industry experience (ROV/Subsea) is also required.

Job Type Temporary

Category Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs

Sub_Category Commerical Coordinator Jobs,Contracts Specialist Jobs,Tendering Jobs

