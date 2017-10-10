Proposal Engineer

Company Fircroft

- Proposals consist of the preparation of proposals to develop domestic and/or international business and also include making recommendations to ensure that bids and orders received are at acceptable profit levels

- Under general guidance of supervisor or more experienced engineer, perform various proposal and cost estimating duties requiring the exercise of judgment and application of established practices.

- Pursue initiatives to improve effectiveness of the group and increase customer satisfaction.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Electrical Engineer degree



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

SAP and Microsoft office



