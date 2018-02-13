Proposal Coodinator

Company Progressive GE

Location United Arab Emirates,Middle East

About the Role:

On behalf of an International EPC Client based in Dubai, I am urgently looking to hire a Proposal Coordinator for a 6 month extendable contract to support the proposal team. This is an office based role, working in their central Dubai office. 48 Hours per week.

Please note, this is an immediate hire for a initial temporary role so if you are in a permanent Dubai please pass on my details to someone who might be looking for work. The ideal candidate will come from a Consultancy background who is used to working on proposals, specifically in Infrastructure such as Marine, Tunnels, Ports, Jetty's, Rail. Although this is a temporary hire, there is scope for this to turn permanent later. This is a fantastic opportunity for a proposal coordinator who is looking for immediate employment with an International EPC origination in UAE.

Background and Roles and Responsibilities:

* A strong working knowledge of proposal development and submission. Managing more than one proposal at a time.* Review RFP's* Prepare RFP Schedule* Schedule* Self-imposed due date, 2 days prior to drop dead date* Schedule delivery - follow up* Review 4 days prior to self-imposed due date - follow up* Print for delivery - follow up* Generate and submit proposals for new projects* Follow-up with clients/prospects on proposals* Ensure CRMt is up-to-date with project information* Add request for proposals w/due date* Project name should match as stated on RFP* Project name should match clients reference material provided* Create schedule with follow up emails* Proposal Sent Date* Copy of Proposal (PDF) saved as a link to PDF* Need to Estimate fees (# of Test Holes)

